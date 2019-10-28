MONTREAL - The officer who shot and killed a 17-year-old in the Eastern Townships in 2018 did not commit a crime, prosecutors said on Monday.

Riley Fairholm, 17, died by an SQ officer's bullet on July 25, 2018, after telling his loved ones he didn't want to live anymore.

The Independent Bureau of Investigation (BEI), who investigates when a person is injured during police operations, investigated the incident and delivered a report to provincial prosecutors (DPCP) on May 1, 2019. The DPCP announced on Monday that no charges would be laid against responding officers.

According to a review of events, published by the DPCP, provincial police were called to Knowlton, in the Eastern Townships, just after 1 a.m. on July 25. Fairholm, the caller told them, was shouting in the street, wearing black clothes and a backpack, walking west.

Responding officers confronted Fairholm in the parking lot of a restaurant at the corner of Victoria St. and Chemin Knowlton. He was carrying what looked like a handgun but was later reported as an air pistol.

Police arrived on the scene at 1:43 a.m., according to a DPCP report. They used a loudspeaker to communicate, in English, with the 17-year-old.

The officer asked Fairholm to drop the gun--telling him: "everything will be fine if he drops [the] weapon."

"Claiming that he has been planning his actions for five years, [Fairholm] does not obey the orders," the report reads. "He seems in crisis, brandishing his weapon in all directions."

At 1:44 a.m., one minute after arriving on the scene, Fairholm points his weapon at police while walking sideways; an officer crouching behind a patrol car fires a single shot, striking the 17-year-old in the head. It was previously unclear how long officers had tried to negotiate with Fairholm.

Officers tried to resuscitate the teen, according to the report--a fact Fairholm's family has disputed, citing information from doctors and first responders.

Fairholm's parents have claimed the BEI botched the investigation into their son's death. They said in August that officers didn't do enough to de-escalate the situation and had failed to interview relevant witnesses.

The BEI said on Monday in a press release that it had interviewed 13 civilian witnesses, including the paramedics. Three police officers who witnessed the shooting were also interviewed, as was the officer who fired the shot.

One officer, however, refused to answer the organization's questions. It is unclear which one.

"Contrary to the obligations laid down for this purpose, a police officer refused to answer the questions of the BEI investigators," the BEI press release stated.

The BEI said it informed the SQ in 2018 of the officers' lack of cooperation, but said other officers complied with the regulations.

The DPCP said the requirements in Article 25 of the criminal code--which designates circumstances under which police officers are allowed to use force--were fulfilled.

Officers acted reasonably, and used necessary force under the circumstances, the DPCP wrote.

"Section 25 (3) specifies that a police officer may, if he acts on the basis of reasonable motives, use a force likely to cause death or injury if he believes that it is necessary in order to protect himself or herself," the report reads.

Prosecutors did, however, acknowledge that police officers are not required by law to be perfect.

"Indeed, police officers are often placed in situations where they must quickly make difficult decisions. In this context, we cannot require that they measure the degree of force applied accurately," the report continued.

"Taking into account the actions of [Fairholm] and his non-collaboration, the latter could fire at any time. The danger to the police officers near the man was, therefore, real. ... The DPCP concludes that the officer who fired had reasonable grounds to believe that the use of his pistol was necessary in order to protect himself or protect his colleagues from death or grievous bodily harm."