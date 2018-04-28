

The Canadian Press





The May 1st "Fete du Travail" will come early to Montreal, as workers across disciplines march together Saturday afternoon and draw attention to their cause ahead of the October election.

Union, student, and community organizations will participate in the rally, scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at Parc Olympique. It will end near the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

Among causes they're rallying for are a $15 minimum wage, a healthy work-family-education balance, and reinvestment in public services and social programs.

Unions that are currently tied up in labour disputes, such as the ABI Aluminerie in Becancour, will lead the march.

FTQ President Daniel Boyer believes that the issues at hand affect all Montrealers.