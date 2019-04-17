

CTV Montreal





The City of Rigaud is urging residents to evacuate their homes in the next 24 hours due to the expected flooding in the coming days.

Rigaud, located 67 km west of Montreal, was hit with devestating floods in 2017.

This year, it’s expected to be even worse.

Pointe-Fortune, which is on the cusp of the Ontario-Quebec border, is also expected to get hit hard.



The cities have a few recommendations for residents:

-Store objects in spaces above ground

-Prepare sandbags and have polythene to seal structural openings

-Remove and secure things like boats and trailers

-Prepare a 72-hour emergency kit

2017 floods

Almost exactly two years ago, Rigaud was devastated by flooding that displaced hundreds of residents.

“We pray that mother nature – as a matter of fact, I have sore knees because I pray every day – that this never happens again,” Mayor Hans Gruenwald Jr. said on the one year anniversary.

The city declared a state of emergency and the Canadian military was called in to help evacuate citizens.

The flooding also forced the province to adapt its compensation program.

“Next time I think we’ll be much more reactive and much faster in compensating people and treating demands,” former premier Philippe Couillard said.