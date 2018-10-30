

CTV Montreal





The Quebec Court of Appeal heard the case of Richard Henry Bain Tuesday morning.

Bain was convicted two years ago for the shooting death of a man on election night in 2012.

In an unusual move, a panel of five judges heard the defense’s arguments for a sentence reduction – this happens when a case is determined to be of high importance.

Bain was sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of stagehand Denis Blanchette at Parti Quebecois headquarters, just after the party was elected to a minority government.

His plan at the time was to attack people celebrating the PQ’s victory.

Despite being found guilty of second-degree murder, the judge in this case has some leeway to determine how long a sentence Bain must serve before being eligible for parole – anywhere between 10 and 25 years, in this case.

Bain’s lawyer argued before the judges that the 20-year minimum sentence handed down at Bain’s trial is excessive for an elderly man who continues to suffer from mental health problems.

“He’s a sick man,” lawyer Alan Guttman told reporters at the Palais de Justice. “I mean, if they were to release him today, I don’t think they’d have any problems with him.”

They argued that Bain should have received 10 years minimum, comparing his case to the 1984 shooting inside the National Assembly, perpetrated by Denis Lortie.

Lortie, in the end, received a 10 year sentence – and Bain’s team believes he should receive the same.

The prosecution, on the other hand, wants Bain’s sentence increased.

They’re arguing that 20 years is not enough, even though he was found guilty of second-degree murder.