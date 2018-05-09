

CTV Montreal





The appeal of the sentence of convicted murderer Richard Henry Bain will be heard before a special panel of five judges.

Bain was convicted of second-degree murder of the election night 2012 killing of Denis Blanchette, a stagehand at the Metropolis theatre.

He was attempting to rush inside the concert hall where Parti Quebecois leader Pauline Marois was celebrating her election as premier.

He managed to fire one bullet, which killed Blanchette and permanently injured another stagehand, Dave Courage, before his weapon jammed.

He was sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole for 20 years for the second degree murder of Blanchette and three counts of attempted murder.

However the Crown was not satisfied with the sentence and so prosecutor Dennis Galiatsatos filed an appeal, and has been granted the special hearing because the Crown will attempt to overturn legal precedent.

One key factor will be whether or not Bain was acting as a terrorist during his attack, and Galiatsatos intends to once again ask, as he did at the initial sentencing hearing, for 25 years without parole.

In his request for the hearing, Galiatsatos said that if Bain's case does not meet the requirements for the maximum possible sentence for second-degree murder then no case ever will.

Meanwhile Bain's lawyer, Alan Guttman, is asking for a reduction in the sentence.

A date for the appeal hearing has not been set.