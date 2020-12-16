MONTREAL -- A $2,000 reward is on offer for anyone who can help Montreal police track down the suspect of a recent murder at an Ahuntsic convenience store.

Francieli Ortiz-Vivanco, 25, is suspected of entering the convenience store at the corner of de Lille St. and Henri-Bourassa Blvd. E with another individual on the afternoon of Nov. 6, with the intention to rob the place.

Police say the owner of the convenience store was assaulted and died from his injuries.

Ortiz-Vivanco has brown eyes and brown wavy hair. He is 1.68 metres (5’6”) tall and weighs 74 kgs (163 lbs).

Police warn that suspect is violent and could be armed.

Info-Crime Montreal is offering a reward of up to $ 2,000 for any information that could lead to his arrest. Anyone with information on the murder is asked to reach out anonymously and confidentially to Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133 or online.