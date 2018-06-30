Revisions to Highway Safety Code mean higher fines and more demerit points
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, June 30, 2018 6:03PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 30, 2018 6:32PM EDT
Cell phone use while driving will now be penalized more severely than ever in Quebec.
Beginning Saturday, motorists and cyclists who commit these offenses will be required to pay hefty fines and could possibly lost more demerit points.
Fines for motorists range from $300 to $600, and the number of demerit points will increase from 4 to 5.
For cyclists, however, the fine will be $80 to $100.
CAA-Quebec said it supports the SAAQ's harsher penalties.
(With files from The Canadian Press)
Latest Montreal News
- Some Canada Day festivities cancelled due to intense heat
- Revisions to Highway Safety Code mean higher fines and more demerit points
- SPVM investigating possible attempted murder in Dorval
- After donors withdraw support, The Red Roof shelter faces closure
- Expect record highs as heat wave hits Montreal