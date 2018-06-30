

CTV Montreal





Cell phone use while driving will now be penalized more severely than ever in Quebec.

Beginning Saturday, motorists and cyclists who commit these offenses will be required to pay hefty fines and could possibly lost more demerit points.

Fines for motorists range from $300 to $600, and the number of demerit points will increase from 4 to 5.

For cyclists, however, the fine will be $80 to $100.

CAA-Quebec said it supports the SAAQ's harsher penalties.

(With files from The Canadian Press)