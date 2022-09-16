Revenu Québec renews collective agreement with 200 lawyers

Revenu Québec has signed a new collective agreement with its lawyers, it was announced Friday.

Revenue Québec currently employs roughly 200 lawyers, who are members of the LANEQ union.

The new three-year agreement for 2020-2023 provides for salary increases of 2 per cent annually, similar to what was granted to all union members in the public and para-public sectors.

In a press release, Revenu Québec president and CEO Christyne Tremblay said she sees the renewed agreement as proof of "the importance we place on discussion with union partners."

Revenu Québec has already reached an agreement with other employees who are members of the SFPQ union.

However, members of the SPGQ union have yet to renew their collective agreement. They are now on strike during the evenings and weekends.

"Revenue Québec continues its work with the objective of closing its negotiations for all unionized staff of the organization," the release states.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 16, 2022.