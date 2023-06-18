Return of Lebel-sur-Quevillon residents in jeopardy as wildfire conditions intensify

After an evacuation that lasted over two weeks, the 2,000 residents of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Que. should finally begin to return to their homes on Sunday, although a reversal of the situation could disrupt their plans.

Mayor Guy Lafrenière issued an update Saturday evening declaring the town could be evacuated again due to Fire 344 south of his municipality, which has merged with five other forest fires.

Authorities say there's been little precipitation in the area, and the flammability index will be high in the coming days.

"The integration advisory is maintained. However, you should be aware that a new evacuation notice may occur at any time," Lafrenière said in a video posted to the municipality's Facebook page.

"When you return to Lebel-sur-Quévillon, you must be prepared to evacuate again," he said. "For people who have family or places where it's possible to stay a few more days, we advise you not to return immediately."

As for Lebel-sur-Quévillon residents who still choose to return home, they're instructed to follow certain safety restrictions, as firefighters are still battling forest fires in the region.

To avoid traffic jams on Route 113, Lafrenière is asking citizens arriving from Senneterre or Chibougamau to take the road from 9 a.m. on Sunday. Others must wait until 11 a.m. before starting their journey.

In addition, only citizens will be allowed on site, who will be required to identify themselves at checkpoints. Exceptions will be made for family members helping their loved one return home.

Finally, citizens are advised to let the tap water run for at least 10 minutes before consuming it.

FIRES SLOWING ELSEWHERE

Officials will give an update Sunday morning on the state of forest fires in Quebec.

The progression of fires is slowing down in several regions, but air quality remains a concern across much of the province.

According to Quebec's forest fire prevention agency (SOPFEU), weather conditions and the efforts of firefighters have helped ease fires in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Côte-Nord, Mauricie and Nord-du-Québec regions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 18, 2023.