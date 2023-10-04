Return of 3rd link in Quebec City takes politicians by surprise

Quebec Premier François Legault seemed to take everyone by surprise when he announced the potential return of the third motorway link in Quebec City.

Members of Québec Solidaire (QS) have spoken out, saying they doubt the government's own ministers were aware of the about-face.

"Who was aware of this decision? Was it the premier alone in his office who decided to bring back this project?" questioned Québec Solidaire's Étienne Grandmont. "Was the Minister of Transport (Geneviève Guilbault) aware of this? Or the Minister for the Capitale-Nationale (Jonatan Julien)?"

Québec Solidaire says it intends to table a motion in the National Assembly to remind the House that the Minister of Transport had abandoned the third link, claiming it was a "pragmatic" and "responsible" decision.

In the wake of a crushing byelection defeat in Jean-Talon on Monday, Legault mentioned he was interested in consulting the people of Quebec City on the subject.

However, Québec Solidaire's Vincent Marissal argues it could be a diversionary tactic on the part of the government.

"I think it's expensive to spend $10 billion on a diversion," quipped Parti Québécois (PQ) MNA Pascal Bérubé, adding Legault's statements are putting his CAQ representatives in the Capitale-Nationale and Chaudière-Appalaches regions in an "untenable situation."

"We're playing yo-yo with them, and I think it's going to be complicated for the next few weeks," he said.

The Quebec Liberals (PLQ) have also roundly criticized Legault's desire to bring the project back, with interim Liberal Leader Marc Tanguay describing the premier as a "national weathervane."

Liberal André Albert Morin also said he was surprised by Legault's statement, calling it a bad joke.

"But it looked like he was serious," he said.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 4, 2023.