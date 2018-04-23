

CTV Montreal





The defence has started to make its case at sentencing arguments for Alexandre Bissonnette.

Bissonnette is facing up to 150 years in prison for killing six men at a Quebec City mosque.

The first person called to testify was one of his high school teachers, Lucie Coté, who told the court that Bissonnette was frequently bullied as a teenager.

Coté, who is now retired, had Bissonnette as a student when he was in grade 8 and grade 10.

She said he was soft-spoken, a quiet child, and she cried when she learned he was accused of the mass murder.

Coté contacted Bissonnette's defence lawyer and offered to testify about her former student.

"He was my student," she told reporters. "Can you understand how a teacher feels when they see their student is in such a tragic situation? And he is the perpetrator? I had to ask myself how did he get into such a situation."

She urged Bissonnette to read, to write, and to become a model prisoner during his incarceration.

Coté also chose a book for Bissonnette to read that she hoped would "rebuild his soul" and that book was given to Bissonnette's lawyer.

Sentencing arguments for Bissonnette are expected to continue throughout the rest of the week.

Since Bissonnette is guilty of first-degree murder he will automatically be sentenced to life in prison.

The only factor for Judge Francois Huot to determine is how long Bissonnette will remain in custody before he is eligible for parole. The minimum term is 25 years, but it could be as long as 150 years if Huot decides Bissonnette must serve his terms consecutively.