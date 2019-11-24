MONTREAL -- As of Sunday, big box stores and major retailers can no longer operate with their signs showing only their English names.

Nov. 24, 2019, is the deadline for retailers to comply with the language laws passed in 2016 that require companies with English trademarks to include a French descriptor on their storefronts.

Those that don't comply will face fines up to $20,000.

The new regulations come after the province's language watchdog tried in court, but failed to force stores to translate their brands to French.