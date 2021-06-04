MONTREAL -- Quebec is relaxing some public health restrictions for seniors homes and other living settings as all residents of CHSLDs have now received their second dose of the vaccine.

Marguerite Blais, the minister responsible for seniors, announced Friday that living environments in the green alert level will be allowed to welcome up to nine other people, for a total of 10 including the resident.

In yellow zones, residents can welcome someone from another residence, depending on the capacity of the room.

In orange zones, only one person at a time will be allowed to visit.

Blais also announced visitors will no longer have to make appointments to visit a long-term care home in all regions of Quebec.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec’s public health director, said during a news conference they had to be prudent before making this step even though residents had been fully vaccinated in mid-May. With a drop of cases circulating and residents building their immunity following their second dose, he said now is the time to loosen some restrictions.

"I think right now it's the time. The risk is [low] enough. If people are vaccinated with two doses, they can have more protection so they can have get-togethers," he said.

"I understand people want it fast, everybody wants it fast but if we are not doing that by steps, there is a risk of coming back to a problem. Right now, everything is going right so we are very happy."

By Monday, the few remaining red zones in Quebec, including Montreal and Laval, will move to the orange alert level.

The ministry of health also announced Friday that Gaspésie - Îles-de-la-Madeleine region will move from yellow to green zone on Monday.