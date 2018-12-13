

CTV Montreal





For several years restaurateurs have been complaining about the high turnover of staff.

Faced with the battle to retain employees, one Montreal restaurateur has decided the best alternative is to reward those who stay, and this year his Christmas gift to staff is very big.

Nicolas Delrieu, co-owner of Speakeasy, Chef's Table, Freeze Brothers and To Comptoir Asiatique, has been giving the employee of the month -- as chosen by employees -- presents such as tickets to Osheaga or other events.

But next month Delrieu will be taking 25 of his employees to Cuba for a four-day stay at an all-inclusive resort.

"They're going to love us!" said Delrieu.

"All of our employees are already our friends, it's a small family and we try to stay together. But after we're going to Cuba they're going to say 'Wow, our bosses are great. Let's stay here.'"

Competition for good employees is fierce, and sometimes all it takes is a minor offer of a raise for an employee to quit with no notice.

"Sometimes it's like 25 cents more per hour, and employees just leave," said Delrieu.

He would much rather those employees talk to him and work out an arrangement.

Labour recruiters say that this type of activity to retain employees is likely to become more common as employers face labour shortages.

Low-paid employees, upset with poor hours or working conditions, have always been quick to move on -- and many restaurant owners say the problem has become worse in recent years as the population ages and fewer young people enter the workforce.