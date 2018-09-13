Featured Video
Restaurant worker Frank Calise accused of sexually harassing teen coworker
Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 7:10PM EDT
Court proceedings are underway for a 35-year-old restaurant cook who is accused of sexually harassing a teenage coworker.
Frank Calise is alleged to have humiliated the 16-year-old boy in the kitchen of their workplace, and even said he would rape him the day he turned 18.
The teen endured the alleged abuse for months, until the stress and anxiety forced him to give up the job.
He told his father, who encouraged him to go to the police.
Calise testified at his sentencing hearing on Thursday, saying that the situation was just coworkers having fun.
The prosecution disagreed, and is pushing for sentence probation, which would earn him a criminal record.
