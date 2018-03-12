

The Canadian Press





The popular restaurant-bar that became a symbol of the deadly 2013 train derailment in the Quebec town of Lac Megantic is up for sale.

Le Musi-Cafe owner Yannick Gagne has set the asking price at $2.5 million.

Nearly two-thirds of the 47 victims who died after the train derailed and exploded were inside the establishment at the time.

The train was operated by the now defunct Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railway.

The two-storey establishment with two outdoor terraces reopened nearby, some 17 months after the tragedy.