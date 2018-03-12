Restaurant-bar at centre of tragic Lac Megantic train derailment for sale
Lac-Megantic bar Musi-Cafe appears in this image taken prior to the devastating train derailment .
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 12, 2018 1:01PM EDT
The popular restaurant-bar that became a symbol of the deadly 2013 train derailment in the Quebec town of Lac Megantic is up for sale.
Le Musi-Cafe owner Yannick Gagne has set the asking price at $2.5 million.
Nearly two-thirds of the 47 victims who died after the train derailed and exploded were inside the establishment at the time.
The train was operated by the now defunct Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railway.
The two-storey establishment with two outdoor terraces reopened nearby, some 17 months after the tragedy.
