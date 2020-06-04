MONTREAL -- The Banq’s Grande bibliotheque has reopened, putting an end to the initiative that created a rest stop for Montrealers experiencing homelessness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-April – through a collaboration between the Banq and the city of Montreal – the hall of the government building was transformed into a resting spot for people to shield themselves from the elements. The Banq estimates that a total of 200 people visited the space between then and now.

“This responded perfectly to the objectives of a large library like ours, that is a public space at the disposition of all citizens,” said Banq president Jean-Louis Roy in a statement on Thursday. “Every day, concrete gestures are thought of and implemented for them; we have programs that are specifically destined for them. In normal times, our doors are open to them.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the partnership accurately portrayed what the institution does all year round in terms of tolerance and integration for people experiencing homelessness.

“Organizational compassion is precious and shows that when social actors work together, when can better help and better accommodate the most vulnerable,” she said.