Respiratory infections are putting pressure on Montreal's pediatric hospitals
Montreal's pediatric hospitals are asking for parents' cooperation as the holiday season approaches, urging them to avoid emergency departments if their child's condition does not require immediate care.
The circulation of respiratory viruses is causing major problems in Quebec's emergency units.
That's particularly the case in Montreal pediatric hospitals, where many toddlers are suffering from complications linked to the respiratory syncytial virus.
The heads of CHU Sainte-Justine and the Montreal Children's Hospital met with media on Wednesday morning for a joint press conference on "the pressure on emergency departments caused by the influx of various infections."
CHU Sainte-Justine Emergency Chief Dr. Antonio D'Angelo and Montreal Children's Hospital Emergency Medical Director Dr. Laurie Plotnick urged parents not to bring their children to the ER if their condition can be treated at home or by another professional.
They recommend calling the 8-1-1 line first, or seeking an appointment at a clinic.
According to data provided by the two establishments, between Nov. 17 and Dec. 1, the rate of emergency patients whose level of prioritization was deemed non-urgent (P4-P5) was 57.73 per cent at the Montreal Children's Hospital and 37.26 per cent at CHU Sainte-Justine.
More specifically, they emphasized that children will catch colds or infections, and run fevers – that's a normal and necessary process for children to build up antibodies. Pediatricians add that as long as a child remains active, breathes well and keeps hydrated, there is no cause for alarm.
However, if a child under six months of age develops a fever or appears lethargic, or has difficulty hydrating or breathing, doctors said not to take any chances and to go to the emergency room.
According to data available on the Health and Social Services Ministry dashboard, the stretcher occupancy rate at the Montreal Children's Hospital ER stood at 158 per cent on Wednesday morning. At CHU Sainte-Justine, the occupancy rate was just 19 per cent.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Quebec will table new offer to public sector workers Wednesday afternoon
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I'm so broken': Grieving family speaks out after B.C. cancer patient awaiting treatment chooses MAID
A devastated family says long waits for cancer treatment led a beloved father and grandfather to choose medically assisted death 13 days ago.
Accused of improper partisan conduct, MPs expected to vote for probe into Speaker Fergus
Members of Parliament appear poised to pass a Conservative motion calling for a probe into House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus' conduct after days of acrimony in Ottawa over what he says was unintentional participation in a partisan event.
Poilievre threatens to delay MPs' holidays with House tactics, Gould warns of impact on Canadians
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to delay MPs' holidays by throwing up thousands of procedural motions seeking to block Liberal legislation until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backs off his carbon tax. It's a move Government House Leader Karina Gould was quick to condemn, warning the Official Opposition leader's 'temper tantrum' tactics will impact Canadians.
BREAKING Oil and gas emissions cap coming Thursday, targets 2026 start date
Canada is poised to outline a federal emissions cap on the oil and gas sector using a cap-and-trade framework that would begin as early as 2026, says a federal government source.
Director behind bold and controversial TV comedies has died
Norman Lear, the writer, director and producer who revolutionized prime time television with 'All in the Family' and 'Maude,' propelling political and social turmoil into the once-insulated world of sitcoms, has died. He was 101.
Regina man uses 3D printer to transform house into Clark Griswold-inspired Christmas display
A Regina man has made himself the real life Clark Griswold by going beyond the limits of a standard Christmas lights display.
A young nurse suffered cardiac arrest while training on the condition. Fellow nurses saved her life
Andy Hoang was excited about attending a November practice session on how to respond to someone in cardiac arrest. But as things were getting under way at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Hoang, 23, started to feel dizzy and nauseated. She felt she needed to sit down.
Boston woman paddleboarding near Bahamas resort killed in shark attack, police say
A 44-year-old American visiting the Bahamas from Boston was killed in a shark attack while paddleboarding near a beach resort Monday, according to local authorities.
Bank of Canada holds its key interest rate steady at 5% in final decision of 2023
The Bank of Canada once again held its key interest rate steady at five per cent Wednesday, encouraged by evidence that higher rates are helping bring inflation down.
Toronto
-
Off-duty police officer seriously injured after intervening in retail robbery in Scarborough
An off-duty police officer was taken to the hospital late Wednesday morning after being assaulted in Scarborough.
-
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
-
Minister says no decisions made on 'potential' dissolution of Peel Region
Ontario's municipal affairs and housing minister says he has not yet made any decisions on the break up of Peel Region, though he is now calling it a "potential" dissolution.
Atlantic
-
N.B. minister's comments on homeless state of emergency lack compassion: mayor
The mayor of a New Brunswick municipality that declared a state of emergency due to unprecedented levels of homelessness says he was taken aback by the dismissive comments on the matter from a provincial minister.
-
Myles Goodwyn's family issues statement following his death
The family of late April Wine lead singer Myles Goodwyn has issued a statement following his death over the weekend.
-
'Our hearts are broken': Glace Bay gift shop closing its doors after nearly 40 years in business
After nearly 40 years in business, Brenda and Mel Bryden are saying goodbye to their customers and their store.
London
-
Guilty verdict returned for man charged with dangerous driving causing death
Sarah Jones was well-known in the city as the managing editor of Business London Magazine and described as big-hearted, with a smile that would light up a room.
-
Car slams into building during Wednesday morning commute
No injuries are reported after a vehicle struck a building just west of downtown London. According to police, it happened at 6:53 a.m. at the corner of Oxford Street west and Wharncliffe Road.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. attracts another major development, will sit next to Volkswagen plant
It's a 67-acre property at the southeast corner of Highbury Avenue South and Ron McNeil Line, and it's now open for business after being snapped up by Brantford-based Vicano Construction.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman says she's shocked and angry after losing $80,000 in roofing scam
An Ontario woman said she was shocked and angry after handing over $80,000 to a roofing company that claimed she had problems with her roof that didn't exist.
-
Science North struggling with $10M in cost overruns, poor planning, auditor says
Poor planning and project management led to a $10 million increase in Science North’s Go Deeper project, Ontario’s acting auditor general says.
-
Lack of official strategy affecting northern Ontario health-care: Auditor General report
The effectiveness of northern Ontario hospital care is the focus of one of the Auditor General's annual value-for-money reports released Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Threatening voicemail leads to charges against Calgary man
Calgary police say charges have been laid against a man they say made several threatening statements to staff at a local Islamic community centre.
-
Calgary content creator recognized for sharing Inuit culture on TikTok
An Inuk content creator is one of two Calgarians being recognized in TikTok's annual report for his viral videos on Indigenous culture.
-
7 new record highs set in Alberta amid balmy December weather
Though we're just two weeks away from the first official day of winter, seven communities in Alberta set new weather records on Tuesday thanks to the balmy temperatures.
Kitchener
-
Ohsweken man who shot at police charged with attempted murder
A man who barricaded himself inside an Ohsweken home and shot at police has now been charged with attempted murder.
-
WATCH
WATCH Kitchener man jumps into action to intervene in an alleged sexual assault
A Kitchener man is still grappling with what he witnessed on Monday morning when an alleged sexual assault happened right outside his home.
-
Local animal control service facing tough choices after 12 dogs found on roads
Hillside Kennels Animal Control near Woodstock, Ont. is desperately seeking homes for the dogs -- before it's too late.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver mayor looking to 'eliminate' city's elected park board
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim is moving to abolish the city's park board – the only elected body of its kind in Canada.
-
New transient orca calf bolsters record-breaking year for sightings off B.C. coast
A new transient orca calf has been spotted in the waters off British Columbia, adding to what's already been a record-breaking year for sightings of the Bigg's killer whales.
-
'This was absolutely nuts': More than 48,000 fans pack BC Place for Sinclair send-off
A sea of Christine Sinclair jerseys filled BC Place stadium Tuesday night to celebrate the Burnaby native's final game wearing a Canadian jersey.
Edmonton
-
Man arrested following shooting outside Kingsway Mall
A man is in custody following a shooting outside Kingsway Mall, the Edmonton Police Service said Tuesday night.
-
Man, 60, dead in Fort McKay; RCMP continue search for wanted man
A shelter-in-place order in a northern Alberta community has now become a homicide investigation.
-
Strathcona County to host 2026 Alberta Summer Games
Strathcona County will host the 25th Alberta Summer Games in 2026, the province announced Wednesday.
Windsor
-
Council scraps 'Global Village' plans at former Grace Hospital site
It's back to the drawing board for the former Grace Hospital site as excitement around the planned “global village” has been brought to a screeching halt.
-
Inquest to be held in 2017 death of man after police standoff
The Ontario government will be holding an inquest into the death of a 34-year-old man who died while being detained by Windsor police.
-
Elderly woman air lifted to hospital after serious crash
An elderly woman was taken to hospital by air ambulance Tuesday after a serious crash in Tilbury.
Regina
-
Death investigation underway after body found in North Central Regina home
Regina police and the province's coroners service are investigating after the body of a woman was found inside a North Central home.
-
Nearly half of Sask. residents polled want changes made to current pronoun law
Saskatchewan’s new pronoun law is garnering support from 55 per cent of people who took part in a recent Angus Reid Institute poll., but many also want to see changes made to the current legislation.
-
Sask. police watchdog investigating after woman dies following RCMP wellness check
Saskatchewan’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman died following a wellness check by RCMP in Wilkie.
Ottawa
-
Two arrested as Ottawa police seize 40 kg of cocaine, 4 kg of crack in major drug bust
Ottawa police say two people have been arrested after a seizure of more than 40 kilograms of cocaine and four kilograms of crack cocaine in the nation's capital.
-
No love for agave: LCBO finds Ottawa only Ontario region not jumping on tequila trend
A new report by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) has found Ottawa is the only region in the province where tequila has not cracked the top spot for alcohol sales growth this year.
-
OC Transpo bus with passengers collides with pickup truck on Highway 417
An OC Transpo bus with 16 passengers on board collided with a pickup truck on Highway 417 Wednesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Mountie accused of murder sometimes slept in same room as his alleged victim, wife says
In her testimony, the wife of a former Saskatchewan RCMP officer painted a picture of a turbulent relationship between the Mountie and the man he's accused of murdering.
-
Two Saskatchewan grads win Rhodes Scholarships
A pair of University of Saskatchewan (U of S) grads have been awarded Rhodes Scholarships, and they’ll be heading to the University of Oxford in the fall with fully-funded post-graduate programs.
-
Sask. police watchdog investigating after woman dies following RCMP wellness check
Saskatchewan’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman died following a wellness check by RCMP in Wilkie.