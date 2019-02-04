

CTV Montreal





Following months of disagreement the borough of Cote de Neiges-Notre Dame de Grace has reached a deal with the Town of Mount Royal concerning access to recreational services by residents of one Montreal neighbourhood.

And it seems that residents of Glenmount are not happy with the deal that has been brokered.

According to the plan proposed by the borough of CDN-NDG, residents of the Glenmount neighbourhood will be able to access the library and arena in TMR, but they will have to pay more than they have been paying in the past.

Councillors in the CDN-NDG borough are scheduled to vote on the agreement at Monday evening's borough meeting.

For more than 30 years the City of Montreal has been paying for the 1,800 residents who live in the small area off Jean-Talon Blvd. to use TMR’s municipal services because they are closer to that town.

The area is part of the CDN-NDG neighbourhood but residents say they are physically cut off from the rest of the city of Montreal by train tracks parallel to Jean-Talon

Now, the residents of Glenmount will have to purchase a TMR access card, and will have to pay the rates paid by non-residents.

Glenmount residents will, however, be able to register for courses on the same day as TMR residents.

In a statment Guillaume Tardif, who leads the Glenmount citizens' group, said the group was not consulted by the CDN-NDG borough until after the deal was finalized.

Tardif also said this will result in a significant cost increase for residents, not least because he does not know how much it would cost to purchase an access card.

He is urging Glenmount residents to attend Monday's meeting and to ask questions about the agreement.