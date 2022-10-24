Residents trying to salvage possessions, find pets and get answers after massive fire

The Red Cross is now helping eight families who were forced from their homes after a massive fire ripped through a historic building in Montreal's St-Henri neighbourhood on the weekend.

In all, 21 families were forced from their homes and the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad.

In addition, engineers are now trying to determine whether the building can be saved.

Several people have said that firefighters were called to the building twice on Saturday: once around 7 p.m. and then at 11:15 p.m.

The building is now so damaged that tenants cannot go in, as it's fenced off and city inspectors have to ascertain if it can be saved.

The Red Cross, friends, and families are now trying to salvage personal items and locate pets.

Lara Sterling lives across the street and knows many of the residents in the building. She is part of a group raising money and donations to help those forced out of their home.

"I'm very concerned, and I want to be part of the solution right now," she said. "On one side of the building, no one has anything.. Some people are going to live with family, but it's a bad situation."

She is helping one woman with three children ages three, five, and eight, locate their pets.

"I'm trying to help this family get their cats," said Sterling.

Local businessman and real estate magnate Peter Sergakis owns the building and said he put $3 million in renovations into it recently.

The building, however, may need to be torn down.