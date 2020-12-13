MONTREAL -- Some of the tenants of a building evacuated during a fire Wednesday night cannot find a place to stay, and are returning to the unsafe building which sustained major damage.

A fire ripped through a building on 16th Ave. in Lachine causing around dozen people to be left homeless.

The Red Cross put them up at the Quality Inn, but their stay has ended, leaving them short of options.

Some have chosen to return to the eight-unit building that is unsafe and has warnings taped to the front door saying "no one should enter except to take their stuff. Whoever remains is at his own risk."

The fire started Wednesday night in one of the upstairs units.

The majority of the tenants appear to not have renters' insurance and have returned despite the crumbling roof, loose electric wires, and other damage caused by the flames and water used to douse the blaze.

Some of the residents said they are having a tougher time finding a place to stay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.