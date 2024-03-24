Residents in Hudson, Que. angered that beach access blocked

Sandy Beach Park in Hudson, Que. is a beautiful area if you can get to it.

New signs sprung up in the area that say: "Private Property. Do Not Enter."

"It's a real shame that these signs have gone up because, for years, people have been walking their dogs and enjoying nature, and enjoying this enviroment," said Hudson resident Bernard Leduc.

In addition, slabs of concrete block paths.

Barbara Larder has been walking in the area for 17 years and was surprised to see the pathways blocked.

The newly installed Hudson "Public Trail" signs meander around the private property.

A sign denotes the 'public trail' in Hudson Que. (Christine Long, CTV News)

"So even though we're not allowed access right from the parking lot, we are able to go around, pass the river, then over the bridge and from there to go to Jack Layton Park and pass by the Beaver Dam," said Larder. "We're allowed access to that but not Sandy Beach."

In an email to CTV, Hudson Mayor Chloe Hutchison said: "The registered servitude does not have a time limit."

"There is no cost connected to the servitude," she said. "As the path will have to run through environmentally sensitive area, it will have to receive the Environment Ministry's approval before being built. This process is likely to take several months."

Brenda O'Farrell is the editor-in-chief of the 1019 Report, a community newspaper in the Vaudreuil-Soulanges region, and said that the controversy is the latest in a tug-of-war between the developer and Hudson residents.

The Quebec Environment Ministry is working through an appeal process that could pull the landowner's permit to backfill the wetlands.

"It's all going to come down to the permit that has been revoked by the minister if that revocation will stand or not and that's the issue right now," said O'Farrell. "This is a small little skirmish within that bigger battle."

Residents say it's an ugly battle over a beautiful area.

"Their attitude towards the community, their response is to block a trail that has been beloved and part of Hudson for a long time," said Hudson resident Christine Redfern. "It makes me question, 'do we want someone like this in our community building?'"

CTV reached out to the developer and has yet to hear back.