MONTREAL -- Montreal public health authorities and leaders in the city of Cote St-Luc and surrounding boroughs are working to inform citizens in the region cautioning them about an alarming spike in COVID-19 variants.

Cote-St-Luc Mayor Bill Brownstein confirmed that residents may receive robocalls encouraging them to get vaccinated.

“My main message in my robocall will be for all those eligible for the pilot project to get vaccinated as a way to stop the spread of the variant,” said Brownstein.

Montreal public health said it is not targeting any cultural or religious community by focusing on the area of Montreal with a large Jewish population, but rather just the region where variants are spreading.

It is the same area where a pilot project was launched to vaccinate parents of schoolchildren to curb variant spread.

Montreal public health reached out to community leaders in the area to help spread the word and encourage residents to follow advice.



"It was an issue they undertook because they looked at the map, and they saw where the numbers, you know, are troubling," said Beth Israel Beth Aaron Congregation Rabbi Reuben Poupko, who was one of those contacted by public health. "We're in a race now between the variance and the vaccine, and everyone wants to win that race."

Residents in Cote-des-Neiges, Snowden and Cote-St-Luc are reminded to adhere strictly to health measures.

"It's certainly part of the Jewish community, but it's much broader than that," said Poupko.

There are currently 327 confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants on the Island of Montreal.