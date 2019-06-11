

CTV Montreal





Four families were left homeless by a fire that destroyed a residential building in Varennes early on Tuesday morning.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but started in a residence in a semi-detached building on Normandie St. near the intersection of Montee de Picardie. The fire then spread to the rest of the building.

The building was gutted by the fire.

The affected families are being helped by the Red Cross.