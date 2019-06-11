Featured Video
Residential building destroyed by fire in Varennes
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 9:39AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 11, 2019 3:11PM EDT
Four families were left homeless by a fire that destroyed a residential building in Varennes early on Tuesday morning.
Nobody was injured in the fire.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, but started in a residence in a semi-detached building on Normandie St. near the intersection of Montee de Picardie. The fire then spread to the rest of the building.
The building was gutted by the fire.
The affected families are being helped by the Red Cross.
