MONTREAL -- In an unusual move, several leading medical research centres in Quebec are coming together to collaborate on an ambitious study on autism spectrum disorder.



The announcement was made Tuesday morning at one of the participating institutions, Sainte-Justine Hospital.

“What's really exciting about it is it's a long-term, very large, rich resource,” according to Dr. Sebastien Jacquemont. The Sainte-Justine geneticist says it forces all the investigators to work together “and that's a very powerful incentive.”

The research is being funded by a $10-million donation from the Marcelle and Jean Coutu Foundation and also involves scientists at the Douglas Mental-Health Institute, the Fondation les Petits Tresors and the Montreal Neurological Institute.

Dubbed the ‘Quebec 1,000’, the project will recruit 1,000 families to provide a diverse array of information and data for genetic, cellular, brain and behavioural research.

“It's really important these approaches be based on hard science,” says Nick Katalifos, the Montreal parent of Manoli, a 17-year-old boy with autism. Katalifos says “too often in desperation a lot of families try things can even be dangerous quite frankly so for me to see an effort like this is critical.”

Research into autism has progressed but it remains a complex disorder. The director of the Montreal Neurological institute says scientists have identified quite a few genetic factors that are important in the most severe forms of autism. Dr. Guy Rouleau says, however, the less severe forms of autism are still mysterious, and “we need to have everyone working together pushing in the same direction to make significant advances.”

Making new discoveries is the mission of the Transform Autism Care Consortium, which counts all four institutions as partners. The project will use an ‘open-science’ model that will allow all the data to be shared by scientists around the world.

“We think that there will be a transformation in how we take care of patients with autism," and yes, Dr. Rouleau says, “there are going to be therapies that develop – in time.”