Rescuers search lake in Lanaudiere Que. for missing man, 42

Rescuers are searching for a man who went missing Sunday on Lac Rond in Saint-Calixte, in Quebec's Lanaudière region.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters searched throughout the night but were unsuccessful. They were joined by additional rescuers when day broke.

"According to initial reports, a 42-year-old man ventured out onto Lac Rond in a small boat without a flotation jacket. The boat was found overturned a short time later. Afterwards, searches were initiated to find the man who has been missing ever since," said provincial police (SQ) officer Nicolas Scholtus.

SQ divers will join the search during the day.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Nov. 6, 2022.