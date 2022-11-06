Rescuers recover body of missing 42-year-old man in Lanaudiere Que. lake

Rescuers have recovered the body of a man who went missing Sunday on Lac Rond in Saint-Calixte, in Quebec's Lanaudière region.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters searched throughout the night but were unsuccessful. They were joined by additional rescuers when day broke.

"According to initial reports, a 42-year-old man ventured out onto Lac Rond in a small boat without a flotation jacket. The boat was found overturned a short time later," said provincial police (SQ) officer Nicolas Scholtus.

The man's body was recovered shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday. Police say an autopsy and toxicological examination will be performed.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Nov. 6, 2022.