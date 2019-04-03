Featured Video
Rescuers pull man from 20-metre-deep hole at downtown construction site
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019 8:34PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 3, 2019 9:21PM EDT
A dramatic rescue operation took place at a downtown construction site Wednesday morning.
A man scaled a fence at Peel and Wellington Sts. and fell into a hole 20 metres deep. A rescue team rushed to the scene and lifted him out in a stretcher.
He injured his legs and pelvis, but his life is not in danger.
Police say no charges are being laid and there no investigation.
CJAD’s Shuyee Lee captured the rescue on video (above).
