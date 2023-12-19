Rescue operation underway after truck falls into Montreal East quarry

A rescue operation is underway after a Lafarge company truck fell into a quarry, sinking into a reservoir in Montreal East Tuesday morning.

According to information obtained by Noovo Info, the truck fell into the water just before 7 a.m.

The depth of the water where the truck fell in is at least five metres.

The Montreal fire department's water rescue team is onsite, as well as paramedics, divers and Montreal police (SPVM) investigators.

The Commission des normes, de l’équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) is also at the scene to determine if the incident is considered a workplace accident.

Officials say the goal of the operation is to check to see if anyone is inside the truck.

The quarry remains open.