Rescue mission in progress for capsized boat in St. Lawrence River
Published Sunday, October 17, 2021 8:29PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, October 17, 2021 8:42PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Montreal police are involved in a rescue mission after a boat capsized in the St. Lawrence river Sunday evening.
Rescue workers are looking for at least one person who was on the boat when it sank near the Lachine rapids shortly after 7:10 p.m.
Coast guard workers and fire fighters are involved in the rescue mission.
-- This is a developing story which will be updated.