

CTV Montreal





Firefighters and other emergency crews rushed to the Riviere des Prairies early Monday morning after getting reports that a woman was in the water.

People at the eastern edge of the Ile de la Visitation park, near Wilfrid St. Louis Ave., said they heard screams from the woman, which prompted them to call 9-1-1.

Emergency crews rushed to the area with boats and began searching the water for any sign of the missing woman.

Montreal police believe the woman entered the back river at some point after 5 a.m., but by 7:30 a.m. there was still no sign of her.