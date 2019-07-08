Featured Video
Rescue crews search for man missing in Vaudreuil-Dorion lake
FILE PHOTO: Surete du Quebec divers prepare to search water (CTV Montreal/JL Boulch)
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 9:57PM EDT
Rescue crews are searching for a man in lac La Carrière in Vaudreuil-Dorion.
Three men tried to cross the lake at 7:30 p.m. Two made it across, one did not. Officials did not have the man's age.
The Surete du Quebec is searching along with local firefighters.
