MONTREAL -- A request to authorize class action against the Diocese of Quebec for alleged sexual assault was filed Friday morning.

The alleged attacks allegedly occurred between 1940 and today.

Lawyer Marc Bellemare said it was 'a great day for victims seeking the truth'.

His firm has filed a collective action request with Arsenault Dufresne Wee Avocats, which is already spearheading other similar cases against religious institutions.

He is leading collective actions for sexual assault, against the Congregation of Holy Cross and Saint Joseph's Oratory, the Oblates of Mary Immaculate, the Brothers of Christian Schools, the Brothers of Saint Gabriel, Saint-Vincent de Paul and the dioceses of Montreal, Longueuil and Joliette.

More than 700 alleged victims have registered for these collective actions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2020