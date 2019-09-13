“Dysfunctional” and showing signs of “a low level of maturity” were just a few ways the Quebec Education Ministry described the English Montreal School Board in a blistering report released on Friday.

In extracts released from the Final Investigation Report on the Governance and Administration of the School Board EMSB leadership was portrayed as deeply flawed, with board members accused of lacking an understanding of their roles,

EMSB chairperson Angela Mancini and Director General Ann Marie Matheson were singled out for some of the harshest criticism. The report noted that the board is unable to remove Mancini from her post despite a past no-confidence vote. In January, the board voted to cut Mancini’s salary from $38,000 per year to $10,000 after being found guilty of numerous ethics violations.

“It’s clear that as long as the same individuals are in place as commissioner and executive director, school governance is unlikely to advance,” the report states. “The history that these individuals have dragged on for many years and the informal networks of influence are rooted in an organizational culture that is harmful to a public network.”

