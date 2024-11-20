Report recommends more courses in French at English-language universities

More courses in French are needed in English-language universities, says French Language Commissioner Benoît Dubreuil. In his view, too many students are choosing to pursue higher education in English.

“The current proportion, where more than one student in five (22.4 per cent) studies in English at college and university, seems to us to be too high,” he says in his latest report, tabled in the National Assembly on Wednesday, which proposes a number of ways to halt the decline of French in Quebec.

In his view, the government should set a target of “85 per cent of instruction in French in higher education, with the goal of gradually increasing the presence of the language.”

In his report, he proposes a series of measures to achieve this, including increasing the number of courses in French at English-language universities. Commissioner Dubreuil explains that, for the same program, there could be two sections: one entirely in English with limited places, and another containing – “perhaps 30 per cent” – of courses in French and open to all.

“I think we can introduce some instruction in French without destabilising the school's business model. And the student who prefers to study mainly in English will still have a certain number of courses, but they will learn the terminology. And in these courses, they will make sure that their French remains active,” he said.

He also said that capping the number of places in English-language CEGEPs, as stipulated in Bill 96, could help to achieve the 85 per cent target. Dubreuil also says that increasing the number of international students in French-language institutions would be beneficial.

Bill 101 at CEGEP?

But what about the idea of extending Bill 101 to CEGEPs? The commissioner says that this “legitimate” proposal could help “strengthen the French language.”

“However, we believe that the proposal we are putting forward is more relevant. Firstly, it concerns the whole of higher education. This is important because our studies show that the issue is not specific to colleges, but concerns universities just as much. Secondly, it is an approach that offers great flexibility. It would allow us to gradually strengthen the presence of French, while taking into account the specific reality of higher education establishments,” he explained.

In his report, the commissioner recommends, among other things, that the Quebec government "make the promotion of Quebec and Francophone cultural content a strategic objective of the education system" and "quickly table a bill in the National Assembly to improve the accessibility of Francophone cultural content."

He also suggested that Quebec should review “its economic development support mechanisms with a goal of integrating linguistic considerations in a coherent and transparent manner.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 20, 2024.