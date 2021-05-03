MONTREAL -- The Special Commission on Children's Rights and Youth Protection, chaired by Régine Laurent, will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Monday, as it releases its final report.

The Commission was created in the wake of the tragic death of a seven-year-old girl in Granby in April 2019 after she was the victim of abuse.

An investigation by the Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse had revealed that the slain child had been the victim of failures at every stage of the clinical and legal process put in place by the government that should have protected her.

For almost two years, a public consultation was then held across Quebec and an analysis of the youth protection system was made by the Commission.

The Laurent Commission submitted a preliminary report last November, in which it recommended, among other things, the creation of a national director of youth protection.

The CAQ government agreed to this recommendation and appointed Catherine Lemay to the position in March.

In its progress report, the commission also suggested that the child be at the heart of all interventions made in his or her regard. In other words, they should be consulted, listened to, heard as to their present and future situation and their voice should be valued.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2021.