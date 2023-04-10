Report finds Black health-care and other workers underrepresented in Quebec
Eding Mvilongo has 12 years of experience as an anesthesiologist and for over 10 of those years, she had no Black colleagues.
Her situation is reflected in a new report being submitted to the United Nations on anti-Black racism in Quebec.
The report is part of Canada's universal periodic review which assesses a country's human rights record.
The findings could put Canada's human rights record at risk.
Mvilongo works at hospitals and clinics in Laval and says when it comes to management, there are even fewer Black people and that under-representation can lead to mistrust in the health-care system.
"You can take all the training you want in classes and in webinars, but if you haven't lived through these realities, you have no way of knowing," she said.
In 2020, the Public Health Agency of Canada found that in recent years "racism has been increasingly recognized as an important driver of inequitable health outcomes for racialized Canadians."
"Well-documented examples at institutional and societal levels include low representation or absence of Black people in leadership positions," the report reads.
A new study in conjunction with UQAM's (the University of Quebec at Montreal) clinic for the defence of human rights says part of the problem is Quebec's refusal to acknowledge systemic racism.
"The lack of recognition of the problem fuels the lack of proposals for the solution," said researcher Ricardo L'Amour.
The report has 31 recommendations on health care, policing and immigration.
When it comes to Black migrants, the report found that "employees of immigration Canada have expressed concern about internal racist references and stereotyping of people as 'corrupt or untrustworthy.' These officials have said that they believe these manifestations of racism can 'impact case processing.'"
"It pollutes the whole process for the acceptance of that person," said L'Amour.
Those stereotypes, the researcher said, can also extend to those seeking student visas.
Immigration activist Rivka Augenfeld said algorithms that decide who gets one are flawed.
"There ends up being built-in discrimination in the program, so it's not even a human being deciding that someone from Africa should be denied a student visa," she said.
Augenfeld, L'Amours and others are hoping Quebec's situation will be front and centre at Canada's human rights review in November.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cottage country in Canada may not be for everyone. Here's why some are leaving
When the pandemic shut down life in Canada’s big cities, many Canadians moved their lives to cottage country. Now, after experiencing the challenges of rural living, one expert explains why a mass exodus back to urban centres could be on the horizon.
Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 4
A 23-year-old bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace Monday morning, killing four people -- including a close friend of the governor -- while livestreaming the attack, authorities said.
Never seen before: NASA says massive black hole leaving a trail of stars in its wake
A supermassive black hole flying through space has left behind a trail of newborn stars twice as long as the Milky Way, a phenomenon researchers say they have never seen until now.
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
Prime minister's chief of staff set to testify Friday on foreign interference
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff, Katie Telford, will appear before a parliamentary committee on Friday.
Cannabis company Tilray to buy rival Hexo in all-share deal
Tilray Brands Inc. says it is buying fellow cannabis company Hexo Corp. in an all-share deal valued at US$56 million.
Grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot U.S. teacher
A grand jury in Virginia has indicted the mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher on charges of child neglect and failing to secure her handgun in the family's home, a prosecutor said Monday.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney see Wrexham dream move one step closer
Ryan Reynolds punched the air before turning to embrace Rob McElhenney as the Hollywood stars moved a big step closer to their dream of leading Welsh soccer team Wrexham to promotion.
WATCH | 'Craziest thing I've ever seen': Video shows person rollerblading on Ontario expressway
A video uploaded to Facebook shows a rollerblader in Hamilton, Ont., skating down a busy expressway.
Toronto
-
One person dead after industrial accident at Toronto metal fabrication facility
A man has succumbed to his injuries following an industrial accident at a metal fabrication business in Toronto, the Ministry of Labour confirms.
-
Police investigating severe crash in Oshawa, Ont.
At least one person has been airlifted to hospital after a severe car crash in Oshawa, Ont. Monday afternoon.
-
Family defrauded nearly $12,000 by fake Domino's delivery driver in Brampton
Another woman is speaking out after she says her family was defrauded nearly $12,000 by helping a woman pay for her Domino’s pizza.
Atlantic
-
'It’s an insult': Retired Mountie angered after N.S. mass shooting inquiry recommends former officers surrender their Red Serge
After spending 25 years as a frontline Mountie, Brian Carter says he and other veteran officers are angered by a recommendation calling on former officers to give up their ceremonial dress uniforms.
-
Maritimes set for warmest days of 2023 so far
It’s the warmest stretch of the year so far to get this week started in the Maritimes.
-
Historic church gets $10-million offer from anonymous donor: 'maybe from heaven'
The largest wooden church in North America faced potential demolition until an anonymous donor turned up with a $10-million offer.
London
-
Police respond to reports of a stabbing
Around 3 p.m. Monday, emergency crews responded to reports of a stabbing near 602 Queens Ave. in the Old East Village in London, Ont.
-
‘Oh no, not again’: Alleged attack at mosque brings back bad memories for London, Ont. Muslims
An alleged hate-motivated incident at a Toronto, Ont. area mosque last week has brought back memories of an attack in London, Ont. in June of 2021.
-
Woodstock woman charged in child pornography investigation
Police have laid child pornography charges against a Woodstock resident.
Northern Ontario
-
Cottage country in Canada may not be for everyone. Here's why some are leaving
When the pandemic shut down life in Canada’s big cities, many Canadians moved their lives to cottage country. Now, after experiencing the challenges of rural living, one expert explains why a mass exodus back to urban centres could be on the horizon.
-
Driver on Highway 401 caught going 235km/h, drunk: OPP
A driver who was allegedly impaired and caught driving 135km/h over the speed limit on a Toronto highway has been charged.
-
Northern snowmobile trails close amid rising temperatures, unsafe conditions
As temperatures rise across the province, that also means the end of the sledding season in most of the northeast, with Timmins’ snowmobile club the latest to declare its trails closed for off-road vehicles.
Calgary
-
Man charged for allegedly drugging, kidnapping and sexually assaulting women
Calgary police say a Rocky View County man is facing charges for crimes targeting women working in the sex trade, the culmination of an investigation that began last month and involves the extensive search of a home just outside city limits.
-
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
-
Alberta premier says she's under ethics investigation related to COVID-19 prosecution
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is under investigation by the province's ethics commissioner into whether she interfered in the administration of justice in relation to a COVID-19 prosecution.
Kitchener
-
Get out your sunscreen! Summer-like temperatures expected this week
Southern Ontario will be warming up this week and it could be a record-breaker.
-
'He lost everything': Guelph fire victim faces long road to recovery
A Guelph man is still recovering from burn injuries after flames broke out at his home earlier this month. He lost everything in the fire, and his siblings hope the public can help him piece his life back together.
-
Suspicious package detonated outside Guelph police headquarters
The Guelph Police Service detonated a suspicious package Monday morning that was left outside its headquarters on Wyndham Street.
Vancouver
-
Former Canucks captain Bo Horvat apologizes for comment about Vancouver fans
Former Canucks captain Bo Horvat apologized to Vancouver fans Monday morning after causing a stir on the weekend, when he seemed to throw some shade at his former city.
-
Lakefront B.C. lodge built by the 'Timber Kings' on sale for less than $2M
An 11,000-square-foot lakefront lodge, built by the company featured on HGTV's Timber Kings, is for sale in B.C.'s Peace Region – and it's not much more expensive than the average home in Vancouver.
-
'I still can't believe it': B.C. teen shocked by American Idol judges' decision
Seventeen-year-old Tyson Venegas looked on nervously as he waited to learn if he'd made it to American Idol's top 24, after telling the judges he knew his last performance was not his best.
Edmonton
-
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
-
Man charged with mischief after becoming stuck inside Talus Dome
Edmonton firefighters rescued a person trapped inside the iconic Talus Dome public art installation in the river valley Sunday evening.
-
Alberta-born cyclist makes Canadian history with win at Paris-Roubaix
A Canadian professional cyclist from Alberta became the new queen of cobble traction this past weekend with a win at the famed Paris-Roubaix Femmes race.
Windsor
-
Extreme spring cleaning: Have a litter or graffiti problem? This group of volunteers can help
Residents in a downtown Windsor neighbourhood are expressing gratitude after their trash-filled alley received a make-over this long weekend.
-
Taking cancer research to the next level in Windsor-Essex
Jeff Casey has learned a lot while helping run the Play for a Cure hockey event.
-
Several people displaced following College Ave house fire
Windsor fire crews are on scene of a house fire in the city’s west end
Regina
-
Sask. premier calls out federal minister following comments on natural resource rights
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said a comment made by federal justice minister David Lametti in regard to the Natural Resource Revenue Transfer Act is an “outrageous statement.”
-
Regina realtor fined for criticizing colleague on social media after sale falls through
A Regina realtor has agreed to pay a hefty fine after inadvertently calling out a fellow agent on social media after a sale fell through.
-
Here's how to avoid home damage as the spring melt hits Saskatchewan
Temperatures are on the rise across Saskatchewan, meaning residents are dealing with snow and ice melting around their properties.
Ottawa
-
Crash in Kingston closes eastbound lanes of Highway 401
Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed following a collision in Kingston. One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Ottawa Mission serves a record-breaking 14,000 meals for Easter
The Ottawa Mission served thousands of meals to those in need during their annual Easter dinner on Monday, at a time when demand is at an all-time high.
-
Simulation lab at CHEO aims to deliver realistic learning experiences
In a hospital, having the chance to practice and be prepared for actual emergencies is critical and a simulation lab at CHEO gets everyone ready.
Saskatoon
-
'It's the City of Saskatoon's fault': Grade 8 students talk trash at city council
A group of Grade 8 students in Saskatoon is calling on the city to do something about the litter in their neighbourhood parks.
-
Saskatoon construction firm fined $24,000 after worker seriously injured
A Saskatoon construction company was slapped with $24,000 in fines for an incident that left a worker seriously injured.
-
Here's how to avoid home damage as the spring melt hits Saskatchewan
Temperatures are on the rise across Saskatchewan, meaning residents are dealing with snow and ice melting around their properties.