

The Canadian Press





After analyzing video footage taken at 20 Quebec rodeos -- held primarily in Saint-Tite and Montreal last summer -- a report concludes that the shows in question are technically illegal and violate animal welfare laws.

Alain Roy, a professor at Universite de Montreal, submitted a report with his findings to the Advisory Committee on Rodeos. That report was made public Wednesday.

Roy is the same law professor who filed a request for injunction nearly a year ago, to prevent the staging of a rodeo in Montreal during the city's 375th anniversary.

However, the parties came to an agreement and the rodeos went on as planned -- Montreal's in August, and in Saint-Tite in September. Roy and a handful of experts were granted permission to observe the rodeos, and take note of the animals' condition before and after participating.

The report, comprised of more than 600 pages, concludes that rigorous training puts the horses and bulls at risk of serious injury.

The same applies to calves, who are often lassoed, and steers.The psychological distress the animals experience is "very real," according to the report.

Roy believes that the observatuins and analysis point to a direct violation of the Animal Welfare and Safety Act, but the responsibility rests with the Advisory Committee to enforce changes.