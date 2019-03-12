

CTV Montreal





Police say they have arrested a man in L'Assomption who is believed to have committed multiple crimes of a sexual nature in the past three months.

The suspect is expected in court Tuesday afternoon to face one charge of sexual assault and six charges of indecent exposure.

In each case the victim was a female from 15 to 18 years old.

The Sureté du Quebec and Repentigny police said in February the man had parked his car near bus shelters on Iberville Blvd., then approach the girl and engage them in explicit conversation.