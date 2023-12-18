MONTREAL
    • Rents are rising faster in Quebec than in the rest of the country: report

    Real estate signage showing a home for rent is seen on Monday, May 15, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Real estate signage showing a home for rent is seen on Monday, May 15, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

    The average posted price for a housing rental rose at an annual rate of over 10 per cent in November in Quebec, higher than the Canadian average.

    In Quebec, the annual rental increase is 10.9 per cent, for an average monthly rent of $1,977, according to a report by Rentals.ca and Urbanation. For the country as a whole, the increase was 8.4 per cent to $2,174.

    In Montreal, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,805, an increase of 13.9 per cent. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment was $2,278, an increase of 5.6 per cent.

    In Quebec City, the average posted rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,319, up 14.5 per cent. Two-bedroom rentals are $1,743, up 10.9 per cent.

    Rents are also rising sharply for shared apartments. Shared rents are nearing the $1,000 mark in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.

    The highest increase in posted prices for roommates is in Quebec, where prices jumped 26.2 per cent to $923, including $956 for shared rents in Montreal.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 18, 2023.

