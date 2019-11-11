MONTREAL – Montreal’s Remembrance Day ceremony took place Monday morning at Place du Canada.

A recent survey suggests more Canadians are planning to mark Remembrance Day this year, perhaps in a salute to the few remaining veterans of the Second World War.

The poll was commissioned by Historica Canada, the organization behind the popular Heritage Minute videos.

The online survey, conducted by Ipsos, indicates 88 per cent of Canadians feel it's important to attend such events while veterans of the Second World War can still be present.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.