Remains of two Innu children exhumed in Quebec as families question who they buried

The Quebec Superior Court is seen in Montreal, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized the exhumation of two young Innu boys whose families continue to have questions about their deaths at a Quebec hospital in 1970. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Ryan Remiorz The Quebec Superior Court is seen in Montreal, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized the exhumation of two young Innu boys whose families continue to have questions about their deaths at a Quebec hospital in 1970. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

New medical program dedicated to producing family doctors amid shortage

Amid an ever-widening family doctor shortage, an Ontario university is hoping to start turning the tide with a dedicated training program – but some experts say to fix the problem in the long run, we should reimagine our health-care system completely by guaranteeing primary care access to every Canadian.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon