REM will open to the the public on July 31

The South Shore line of Montreal's new light-rail system (REM) will open to the public on July 31.

Running 16.6 kilometres from Gare Centrale to Brossard stations, it's the first branch of the network to be built.

Developer CDPQ Infra made the announcement in a press release Friday, noting that the launch comes after weeks of full-time testing.

"Since the start of the dry run on June 28, the cars of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) have been running at frequencies similar to those of the future service," it reads.

The line spans five stations, and takes 18 minutes from one end to the other.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.