REM to deploy shorter trains during off-peak periods

Montreal-area commuters will soon see smaller trains on the Réseau express métropolitain (REM).

The light-rail line is introducing what it calls "short REM trains" on weekends and holidays beginning April 21.

Only longer trains have been running since the service launched, however, the shorter trains will be rolled out at times when demand is lower.

Short REM trains, consisting of two cars instead of four, are being rolled out on the light-rail line on April 21, 2024. (Source: REM)

Short REM trains are made up of two cars instead of the usual four.

The REM says it's deploying the modified cars to reduce energy consumption and the normal wear and tear on the vehicles.

Commuters are being advised that they will have to board the shorter trains at the six platform screen doors at the head of the car since the other six screen doors won't open when a two-car train arrives.

Crews will be on site to help riders adjust to the change.