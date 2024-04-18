MONTREAL
Montreal

    • REM to deploy shorter trains during off-peak periods

    People take a ride on the Reseau express metropolitain (REM) light rail system in Montreal, Saturday, July 29, 2023. The REM opens Monday to fare paying passengers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes People take a ride on the Reseau express metropolitain (REM) light rail system in Montreal, Saturday, July 29, 2023. The REM opens Monday to fare paying passengers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Share

    Montreal-area commuters will soon see smaller trains on the Réseau express métropolitain (REM).

    The light-rail line is introducing what it calls "short REM trains" on weekends and holidays beginning April 21.

    Only longer trains have been running since the service launched, however, the shorter trains will be rolled out at times when demand is lower.

    Short REM trains, consisting of two cars instead of four, are being rolled out on the light-rail line on April 21, 2024. (Source: REM)

    Short REM trains are made up of two cars instead of the usual four.

    The REM says it's deploying the modified cars to reduce energy consumption and the normal wear and tear on the vehicles.

    Commuters are being advised that they will have to board the shorter trains at the six platform screen doors at the head of the car since the other six screen doors won't open when a two-car train arrives.

    Crews will be on site to help riders adjust to the change.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News