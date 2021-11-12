Advertisement
REM rail cars delivered with 'cosmetic' defects; Legault blames former administration
Published Friday, November 12, 2021 6:31PM EST Last Updated Friday, November 12, 2021 6:31PM EST
MONTREAL -- The REM light rail network won't be up and running until next year, but there are already problems -- particularly with rail cars.
Some cars were delivered with defects that REM officials say aren't structural, just cosmetic, But Premier Francois Legault isn't happy about it.
