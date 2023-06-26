REM light rail on South Shore could launch 'within 30 to 45 days'
The developers of the REM light rail project say they are ready to carry out the final phase of testing on the section of rail between Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore, and Gare Centrale stations on Wednesday and that service to customers could begin in earnest within "30-45 days."
This notice was shared on Monday with the region's public transit agencies. "This is excellent news for sustainable mobility in the region," ARTM spokesman Simon Charbonneau said in response, in an email.
The dry run will involve simulating service without passengers, the contractors for the project, CDPQ Infra, explained in a press release.
REM cars will be tested out in this way over the next few days, at frequencies that are designed to mimic the service that will be offered in the future.
"To reach this final stage, the teams have completed a number of decisive milestones over the past 12 months, including the complete electrification of the 16.6 km South Shore branch line, the crossing of the Samuel-de Champlain Bridge and a third consecutive winter of intensive testing," CDPQ Infra said.
Only after evaluating the REM light rail's progress during the test runs will they announce an official start date for the train between Brossard and Gare Centrale stations.
Developers say the REM will eventually operate seven days a week, 20 hours a day, and will be connected to the three main lines of the Montreal metro.
With files from The Canadian Press
