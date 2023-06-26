REM light rail: Final phase of testing underway between Brossard and Gare Centrale stations

The developers of the REM light rail project say they are ready to carry out the final phase of testing on the section of rail between Brossard and Gare Centrale stations on Montreal's South Shore on Wednesday.

This "white run" as it's called, will involve simulating service without passengers, the contractors for the project, CDPQ Infra, explained in a press release.

REM cars will be tested out in this way over the next few days, at frequencies that are designed to mimic the service that will be offered in the future.

"To reach this final stage, the teams have completed a number of decisive milestones over the past 12 months, including the complete electrification of the 16.6 km South Shore branch line, the crossing of the Samuel-de Champlain Bridge and a third consecutive winter of intensive testing," CDPQ Infra said.

Only after evaluating the REM light rail's progress during the test runs will they announce an official start date for the train between Brossard and Gare Centrale stations.

Developers say the REM will eventually operate 7 days a week, 20 hours a day, and will be connected to the three main lines of the Montreal metro.