Tens of thousands of commuters will see their daily routines change dramatically starting in January 2020 as construction on the new REM line begins.

The Deux Montagnes Line will bear the brunt of the delays, ranging from 20 to 45 minutes.

Trains will stop at the Canora station in the Town of Mount Royal.

To compensate, shuttle buses will be offered to and from downtown for the 18,000 commuters who rely on the line.

For people using Sunnybrooke station in Pierrefonds, reserved bus lanes will be created on highways heading downtown. In some cases (like Highways 13 and the 640), shoulder lanes will be used by buses.

The metro’s Orange Line will also be affected at different stops.

Shuttle buses will be going from Bois-Franc to Cote Vertu station.

There will also be buses connecting the Mascouche and Green lines.

The government is spending $192 million on the various transit measures as the REM gets built.

“I think it will be more accurate to see the bus going directly to the downtown city [instead of] being in their car waiting in the traffic,” said Chantal Rouleau, the provincial Minister Responsible for Montreal. “We are putting mitigation measures and a lot of money in those mitigation measures."

The line is set to have 26 new stops and open at the end of 2023.