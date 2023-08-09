Religious group sues Quebec government for blocking event over abortion concerns

A Christian group is suing the Quebec government for blocking a religious gathering at a publicly owned convention centre in June after a cabinet minister said the event would have promoted anti-abortion views. Quebec Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx presents a legislation at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot A Christian group is suing the Quebec government for blocking a religious gathering at a publicly owned convention centre in June after a cabinet minister said the event would have promoted anti-abortion views. Quebec Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx presents a legislation at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

