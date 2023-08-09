Religious group sues Quebec government for blocking event over abortion concerns
A Christian group is suing the Quebec government for blocking a religious gathering last June at a publicly owned convention centre.
Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx cancelled the event weeks before it was set to take place at the Quebec City Convention Centre because she said the event would promote anti-abortion views.
British Columbia-based Harvest Ministries International filed a motion in Quebec Superior Court against Proulx, the convention centre and Quebec's attorney general.
The lawsuit argues that the cancellation of the 10-day rally was a violation of the group's Charter rights to non-discrimination, and to freedom of religion, expression, opinion, and peaceful assembly.
The group is asking for more than $200,000 in compensation for moral and material loss, and for punitive damages.
Quebec’s human rights commission criticized the government's decision and reminded the province about the importance of freedom of expression, even for unpopular or controversial ideas.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
BREAKING | Ontario Greenbelt development plans were 'biased': AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
Young social media star Lil Tay has died, family says
A young social media star who gained millions of followers under the name Lil Tay has died, according to her family.
It's official: July was the hottest month on record by far
Now that last month's sizzling numbers are all in, the European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth's hottest month on record by a wide margin.
WATCH | Hawaii wildfire: Maui homes engulfed by flames as people flee
Wind-fuelled wildfires have forced an extensive evacuation in west Maui, Hawaii, with flames seen engulfing structures.
opinion | What are the most recession-proof industries and jobs?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the most recession-proof jobs and industries.
Four relatives came to lunch. Three died with symptoms of 'death cap' mushroom poisoning
A meal of suspected death cap mushrooms served at a family lunch in late July is at the centre of a homicide investigation in Australia following the deaths of three guests less than a week later.
'It comes at a big cost': Diabetic Ozempic users experience stomach paralysis, pancreatitis
While Canadian Ozempic users have praised the medication's effectiveness for stabilizing their glucose levels, some are warning it may come at a price that could lead to further health complications.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario Greenbelt development plans were 'biased': AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
-
Taylor Swift Toronto tickets go on sale today. How do I get one?
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Toronto tickets officially start to go on sale Wednesday.
-
The new COVID-19 variant EG.5 is in Ontario. Here's what that means for you
A new COVID-19 variant that’s become the dominant strain in the United States has made its way to Ontario, according to public health officials.
Atlantic
-
'I was their emergency alert': Mother of boy who died in flash floods calls for changes to alert system in N.S.
The mother of a six-year-old boy who died in the flash floods in West Hants is calling for changes to the emergency alert system.
-
Tories' Twila Grosse wins provincial byelection in Nova Scotia riding of Preston
Progressive Conservative Twila Grosse has won a provincial byelection in the Nova Scotia riding of Preston, taking a seat held by the Liberals for most of the last 20 years.
-
'It came back to life.' Trees scarred by vandals recovering in historic Halifax park
Just over a year ago the park was left badly scarred after vandals scaled its wrought iron fences in the middle of the night. They used an axe to hack away at more than two dozen trees, some of them more than 200 years old.
London
-
Charges laid following long weekend incident in Brussels
On Aug. 5, a portion of Turnberry Street was closed around 2:45 p.m. while police took a person into custody.
-
Garage goes up in flames in east London
Crews were called to the detached garage at a home on Chesley Avenue around 6:30 a.m.
-
Two teens killed in fatal crash to be laid to rest
The two southwestern Ontario teenagers killed in a crash near Tillsonburg, Ont. earlier this month will be laid to rest later this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Panoramic announces major redevelopment of former hospital in Sudbury
Panoramic Properties announced plans Tuesday for a major redevelopment of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital on Paris Street in Sudbury.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario Greenbelt development plans were 'biased': AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
-
Accidental shooting in Sudbury sends one to hospital, suspect arrested
One person is in hospital following a shooting in Greater Sudbury on Tuesday evening.
Calgary
-
Airdrie woman missing since late June
Airdrie RCMP are asking for help to find a woman who hasn't been seen in more than a month.
-
Zoom says it will not use audio, video or chat content to train AI without customer consent
Zoom has updated its terms of service to clarify it will not use customer data to train its AI unless a person consents.
-
Alberta minister says federal strings on electricity climate funding a 'threat'
Ottawa is threatening the provinces by suggesting it will withhold federal funding from electricity projects that don't reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, says Alberta's minister of environment and protected areas.
Kitchener
-
Flames rip through cars at Guelph hotel
Guelph police are on scene at a Stone Road hotel where investigators are trying to determine whether a car fire there was deliberately set.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario Greenbelt development plans were 'biased': AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
-
Public memorial for Waterford, Ont. firefighter killed in B.C. to be held today
A firefighter from Waterford, Ont. who died on the job in B.C. will be honoured Wednesday afternoon in Penticton with a procession and memorial.
Vancouver
-
Young social media star Lil Tay has died, family says
A young social media star who gained millions of followers under the name Lil Tay has died, according to her family.
-
'Unlike any year in the past': Metro Vancouver gas prices expected to rise in the fall
It appears Metro Vancouver’s expensive summer driving season will be extended this year.
-
B.C. 'Swifties' miss out on L.A. concert after Flair Airlines diverts back to Vancouver under bizarre circumstances
A Flair Airlines flight had to return to Vancouver shortly after taking off Tuesday morning, devastating passengers with tickets to one of Taylor Swift's concerts in Los Angeles.
Edmonton
-
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Leduc
Only one northbound lane on Highway 2 in Leduc was open early Wednesday morning because of a fatal crash.
-
'Charges pending' for driver who defaced St. Albert Pride crosswalk: police
Charges are pending against a driver who performed a burnout on St. Albert's Pride crosswalk, RCMP say.
-
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Windsor
-
Simulation training at U Windsor
There is a heavy police presence at the University of Windsor but there is no need to panic, it is just a simulation.
-
Curling won't be at Roseland anymore, but where will it go?
There was a passionate plea on Windsor council chambers Tuesday night from community curlers looking to secure the sports future.
-
Could be a wet several days in Windsor-Essex
Rain has moved back into the forecast in the Windsor-Essex region with at least a 30 per cent chance of showers every day until Tuesday.
Regina
-
'No help for me': Regina landlord speaks out on lack of support after rental unit damaged
The housing crisis has been top of mind in Regina since the recent tent encampment was removed near city hall. Now, landlords are adding their voices to the growing lists of concerns.
-
It's official: July was the hottest month on record by far
Now that last month's sizzling numbers are all in, the European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth's hottest month on record by a wide margin.
-
Two Regina teens chosen for School of Rock musical tour
Two Regina teens recently had the opportunity of a lifetime to showcase their musical talents.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario Greenbelt development plans were 'biased': AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
-
O-Train to run with single-car service through August
Ottawa councillors will have a chance to ask questions to OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group staff about the light-rail transit system today, as preparations continue for the full resumption of service following the multi-week shutdown.
-
OPP stop Lamborghini driver going 197 km/h on Hwy. 417
The OPP says officers observed a Lamborghini going 197 km/h an hour on Hwy. 417 in Russell County.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Health Authority employee earned $29,000 for unworked overtime
The Government of Saskatchewan has highlighted incidents of fraud with the release of its latest loss reports.
-
Sask. man plans Paris trip after $1 million VLT win
A Shell Lake man is over a million dollars richer after winning the jackpot on a VLT at a local hotel.
-
'It comes at a big cost': Diabetic Ozempic users experience stomach paralysis, pancreatitis
While Canadian Ozempic users have praised the medication's effectiveness for stabilizing their glucose levels, some are warning it may come at a price that could lead to further health complications.