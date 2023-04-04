Refugee groups denounce Roxham Road closure in Quebec

A coalition of community groups that help asylum seekers has slammed the decision by Canada and the United States to review the Safe Third Country Agreement and close Roxham Road.

The group says the move violates the basic human rights of the most vulnerable who are knocking on the country's door to seek help.

The choice of April 4 to hold a press conference to condemn the decision is no coincidence, as the date marks Refugee Rights Day.

Despite the "official" closure of Roxham Road, asylum seekers will still attempt to cross the border, albeit in a more perilous manner.

The group of organizations already sounded the alarm in January. Its members pointed out the lack of human and financial resources to properly accompany asylum seekers, who face a long waiting period to obtain the few services to which they are entitled.

This delays their integration into society and costs the community more money.

The Minister of Immigration, Francization and Integration, Christine Fréchette, and her colleague responsible for Social Solidarity and Community Action, Chantal Rouleau, announced about two weeks later $3.5 million in emergency assistance to support the organizations.

A vigil is planned for noon in Montreal in front of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's constituency office in Papineau.